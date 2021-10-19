Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 5.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 40,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,214,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

