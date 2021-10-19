SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 80,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,114,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

