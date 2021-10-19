Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $51.97. Approximately 98,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,196,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,294,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,783 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

