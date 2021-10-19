Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $54.45 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.45 million and $2.17 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.12 or 0.06054144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00083837 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,420,313 coins and its circulating supply is 330,899,045 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

