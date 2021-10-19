SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $70,578.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00064819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,436.14 or 0.99670435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.30 or 0.05947435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020873 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,038,868 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

