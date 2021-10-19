Suretly Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $65,831.69 and $86.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00189689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

