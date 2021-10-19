Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 39,854 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,854 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 373,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $163.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.94.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

