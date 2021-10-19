suterusu Hits Market Cap of $22.76 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market cap of $22.76 million and $273,779.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00189803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00088702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

