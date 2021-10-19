SVB Leerink Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $149.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $173.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
