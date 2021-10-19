SVB Leerink Cuts LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $149.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $173.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.