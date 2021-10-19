Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 4,926 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 2,193,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,383. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,339,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

