Swarm City One Day Trading Volume Tops $443.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $423,868.82 and approximately $443.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00190204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00088803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

