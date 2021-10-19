Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.75

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 10152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Pareto Securities began coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

