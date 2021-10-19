Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) to Issue $0.30 Dividend

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3026 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.
OTCMKTS SYANY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Sydbank A/S has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.