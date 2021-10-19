Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Price Target Raised to C$13.75 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Sylogist from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SYZ stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a one year low of C$7.41 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

