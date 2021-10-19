Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post sales of $371.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

