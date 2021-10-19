Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,371.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 468,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

