Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. 120,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,645. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

