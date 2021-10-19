Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $125.41

Synectics plc (LON:SNX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.41 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 100.24 ($1.31). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 101.56 ($1.33), with a volume of 4,832 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.41. The stock has a market cap of £18.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

In related news, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of Synectics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

