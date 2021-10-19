Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Purchases C$11,800.00 in Stock

Synex International Inc. (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,930,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,454,441.75.

Daniel Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synex International alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Daniel Russell purchased 42,500 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,325.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Daniel Russell purchased 50,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Daniel Russell purchased 35,000 shares of Synex International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

Shares of SXI traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.29. 97,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,886. The company has a market cap of C$11.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. Synex International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

Synex International (TSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.97 million for the quarter.

Synex International Company Profile

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Synex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.