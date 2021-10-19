SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.80% of SYNNEX worth $492,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,461 shares of company stock worth $1,526,794 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $107.33 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

