SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 974,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

NYSE SNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. 3,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,503. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $530,570.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,141.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,461 shares of company stock worth $1,526,794. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 125.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

