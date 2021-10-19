Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,768 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $307.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

