Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of SNV traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. 68,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

