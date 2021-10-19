Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.07. 61 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71.

