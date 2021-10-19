Synthetify 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $267,495.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $4.85 or 0.00007600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $27.27 million and approximately $267,495.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

