Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $231.15 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $231.15 million and approximately $36.30 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00295732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,901,517 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

