T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Update

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 21,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

