Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 137,737 shares.The stock last traded at $35.43 and had previously closed at $34.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $708.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

