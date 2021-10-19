TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.62 ($31.32).

Shares of ETR:TEG traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.82 ($31.55). The company had a trading volume of 378,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.14 and its 200 day moving average is €26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

