TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 5.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 88,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,661,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. Benchmark lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers cut shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -25.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,734 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

