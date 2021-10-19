Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,455.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.