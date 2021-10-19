Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $127.37. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,013. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,455.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

