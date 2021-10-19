Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $76,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 478,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,240 shares of company stock worth $15,552,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,455.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $136.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

