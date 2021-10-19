Tapmydata 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,146.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $23,146.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00306072 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

