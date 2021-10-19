Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 344,534 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 4.8% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Targa Resources worth $34,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,838. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

