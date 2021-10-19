Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 3.5% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $870,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.52.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average is $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

