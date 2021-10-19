Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $308.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Argus increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT opened at $253.65 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.