Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading 14.3% Higher

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF) traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 4,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

About Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

