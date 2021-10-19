TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $72.92

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.92, but opened at $69.15. TaskUs shares last traded at $67.06, with a volume of 23,747 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on TASK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

