Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Trading Down 5.7%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.72 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 20,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,786,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Several research analysts have commented on TTM shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $62,985,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $16,994,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after purchasing an additional 505,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

