Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 671.20 ($8.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 745.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.