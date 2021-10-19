Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of TATE opened at GBX 671.20 ($8.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 701 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 745.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48.
About Tate & Lyle
