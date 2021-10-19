Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of TW opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.17. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Insiders have purchased 70,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,059 in the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.