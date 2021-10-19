Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.71. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.