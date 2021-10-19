TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TRP traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 1,406,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,238. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $210,725,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after buying an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after buying an additional 3,700,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after buying an additional 3,695,107 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

