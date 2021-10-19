TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,759 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

