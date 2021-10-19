Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 779.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 756.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

