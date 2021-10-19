Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 784.60 ($10.25).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 779.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 756.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.