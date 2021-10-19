Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

TSVNF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

TSVNF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.