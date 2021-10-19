TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMVWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

