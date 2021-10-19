Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $155.03

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.03 and traded as high as $157.31. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $157.23, with a volume of 5,812,341 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.