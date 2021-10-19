Teck Resources (TCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.25 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

